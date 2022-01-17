$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 540%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

