$0.09 EPS Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on OR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $11.66 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0441 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,701.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.