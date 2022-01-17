-$0.08 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 1,141,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.