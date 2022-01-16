Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $8.14 on Friday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after buying an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

