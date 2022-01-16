Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.56). Zogenix reported earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Zogenix stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.