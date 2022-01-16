Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

