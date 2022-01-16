Zilla (ZLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $692.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $165,037.41 and $692.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

