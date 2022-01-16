ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Cap of $331,555.18

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $331,555.18 and $205.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00215258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00041582 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00452095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00078268 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

