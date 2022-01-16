Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,038.43

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $16,038.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00921223 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00023008 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

