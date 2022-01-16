Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLNDY. Bank of America cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zalando from €110.00 ($125.00) to €101.00 ($114.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

