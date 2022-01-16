Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Software Inc. provides platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The company platform provides set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles and augmented and virtual reality devices. Unity Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of U stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

