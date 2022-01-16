Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Buy

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $764.00.

NGG stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $74.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of National Grid by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

