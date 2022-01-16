Zacks Investment Research Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. "

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. Novanta has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

