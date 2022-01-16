Zacks Investment Research Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

IIVI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,370 shares of company stock worth $1,310,096. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

