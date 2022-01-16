Zacks Investment Research Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.11.

FUBO opened at $13.12 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 345.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.