Zacks Investment Research Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil follows an aggressive promotional strategy to increase penetration in the smartphone market. The company struggles to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts and subsidized offers. As a result, these efforts tend to lower margins, affecting the overall profitability of the company in the near term. The strict switching policy has also led to massive customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil. U.S. telecom behemoth AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry with the acquisition of Grupo Iusacell and Nextel de Mexico for about $4.4 billion is a major setback. Increased network investments and high debt load are other concerns. However, growing subscriber base, focused 5G efforts and the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies are tailwinds.”

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

