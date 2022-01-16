Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $604.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.33 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 24.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $168,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 27.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.