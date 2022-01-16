Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the first-quarter of fiscal 2022 have been declining over the past month. Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. The company is seeing higher costs for butane due to a spike in natural gas costs. Butane is expected to remain a significant part of its raw material inflation in fiscal 2022. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. It expects these issues to continue over the near term. Higher costs associated with these headwinds might hurt its margins. China’s energy use restrictions may also potentially impact the company’s plant operations in fiscal 2022. The company’s high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.63. Ashland Global has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after buying an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after buying an additional 332,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,972,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

