Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

