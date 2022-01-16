Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.36. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

