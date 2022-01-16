Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

