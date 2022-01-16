Zacks: Brokerages Expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to announce sales of $11.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSTX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

FSTX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 110,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

