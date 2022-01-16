Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Cognex posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. Cognex has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

