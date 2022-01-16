Zacks: Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $12.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.50. 93,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,033. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

