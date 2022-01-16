Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $7.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,972. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

