Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 430,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

