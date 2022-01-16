Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,918,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,814,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 13.08.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

