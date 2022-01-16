Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.07. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 318.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.
In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
MTDR stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
