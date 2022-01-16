Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.07. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 318.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

