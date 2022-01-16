Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Aspen Group also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 103,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Aspen Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

