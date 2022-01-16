Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $493,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

