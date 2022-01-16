Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Earnings of $11.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $11.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.90 and the highest is $12.77. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $5.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $35.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.53 to $37.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $54.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.35 to $56.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL traded down $16.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,111.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,258.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,322.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $785.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

