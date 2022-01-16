Zacks: Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce sales of $162.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 638,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,122. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

