Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 592.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,357. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.