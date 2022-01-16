Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,674,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,780. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

