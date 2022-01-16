Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce $526.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. 663,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,263. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

