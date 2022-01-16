Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $55.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.16%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

