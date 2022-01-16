Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 28.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

