Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.92. 352,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.