Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce $522.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $513.40 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $501.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,166. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

