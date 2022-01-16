Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.89). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altimmune by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,148,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 766,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,867. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.