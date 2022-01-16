YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Down 0.1% This Week

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $161,832.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07744816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,051.35 or 0.99645088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.