YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of YETI worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

