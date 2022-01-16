Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.21 and traded as high as C$5.31. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 1,911,610 shares trading hands.

YRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.70.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.