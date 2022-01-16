Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Xylem stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

