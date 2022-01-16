XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

XPEV stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 7.43. XPeng has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

