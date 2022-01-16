Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 511.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

