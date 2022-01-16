Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.50 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 32.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Xencor by 97.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xencor by 145.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.