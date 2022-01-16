Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Shares Down 0.9%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.17. 335,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 564,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.61.

The firm has a market cap of C$334.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.17.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

