WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Several other research firms have also commented on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS opened at $56.06 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

