Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.57 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,355.14 or 1.00049580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.57 billion and approximately $160.70 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00099267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.44 or 0.00734867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,881 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

